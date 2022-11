Not Available

The film is about how a set of officials try to deal with a bomb threat happens in a single day in the city of Mumbai. The movie revolves around a taxi driver in Mumbai. Badusha does the lead role of Bhagath, a taxi driver. Marina Michael Kurisingal does the female lead. She plays Nandhita, a passenger in the taxi driven by Bhagath. A thrilling story follows with the arrival of an anonymous message to the special office under Anti Terrorist Squad.