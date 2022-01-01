Mumford and Sons - Live at Eden Sessions

Not Available

Mumford & Sons emerged from the prolific West London folk scene and wowed audiences with their top ten debut Sigh No More, released late last year. Their sound blends the delicacy and lyrical deftness of the finest acoustic acts mixed with the sense of gravity more readily associated with rock bands. The show will take place on Friday July 2 2010 setlist: 1.Sigh No More ,2.Awake My Soul ,3.Winter Winds ,4.White Blank Page ,5.Timshel ,6.I Will Wait (previously known as 'Nothing Is Written'), 7.I Gave You All , 8.Little Lion Man , 9.Lover of the Light ,10.Thistle & Weeds ,11.After the Storm ,12.Roll Away Your Stone ,13.Feel the Tide ,14.The Cave