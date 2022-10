Not Available

Recorded on Friday 24th June, 2011 playing on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm, Pilton. Setlist: 1. Sigh No More 2. Winter Winds 3. Little Lion Man 4. Below My Feet 5. White Blank Page 6. Timshel 7. Hopeless Wanderer 8. Roll Away Your Stone 9. Lover Of The Light 10. Awake My Soul 11. Lovers Eyes 12. Dust Bowl Dance