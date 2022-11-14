Mummies And The Wonders of Ancient Egypt

Not Available

A four-cassette tour of the splendors that were once Egypt. In the land of pharaoh god-kings, where priestesses held sway and people communed with the dead through a bestial creature known as the Sphinx, monuments were erected that awe us still with their sheer magnitude. But the pyramids, temples, statues, and tombs were not the only wonders left behind by the ancient Egyptians, as this series explores the esoteric hieroglyphs and the amazing riches discovered in the tombs of kings. Includes a first peek into "KV-5," a tomb whose opulence may outshine even that of Tutankhamun. Includes "Great Pyramids," "The Sphinx," "Hieroglyphs," and "King Tut."