This story is based on real events, about two guys who got lost in 2002 in the Verkhoyansk forests. The story of how Toka and Uygun will have to wander through the endless taiga of harsh Yakutia for two months. About how they will desperately cling to life, day after day, overcoming kilometers. How they will get food, quenching the constant feeling of hunger and thirst. While they were long since buried…