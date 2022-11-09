Münchener Bilderbogen: Pierette Nr. 1

Not Available

What remains, unedited, of the first episode of a serial by several hands, subject to a form of supervision-control by Fischinger. It opens with an extremely happy image (a "creative hand" which subsequently returns from time to time) — with shading and movements which appear to have been achieved by the use of the Rotoscope — characters who evoke the commedia dell’arte, in a somewhat joyless tone, but visually dramatic and with echoes of "caligarism". Enno Patalas would like to visit the other surviving episodes, better to understand the spirit of the operation conceived by Louis Seel, designer emeritus and the inspiration of the project.