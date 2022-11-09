Not Available

Born and raised in Faridkot, Farid Singh Brar loves his homeland and spends his time between farming and hanging out with his best friend Maddi. Farid`s mother is frustrated by his aimless lifestyle, and gives him an ultimatum to emigrate to Canada. A disheartened Farid prays at the dargah to grant him one wish: to somehow let him remain in Faridkot. The next morning, he wakes up to find his wish granted. The only problem is that the Faridkot he ended up in is a village in Pakistan! What follows forms the crux of the comedy Munda Faridkotia.