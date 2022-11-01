Not Available

MUNDO ALAS is a road movie. A journey of initiation by a group of new young artists who present their works, accompanied by the voice, talent and experience of León Gieco (Argentina's most important folk-rock singer and songwriter), while on a tour through several Argentinean provinces. Throughout the tour and the movie, we get to know each protagonist’s life story and growth as an artist. Shows, rehearsals, hotels and the road are the settings for stories and music that give rise to new dreams: recording the Mundo Alas soundtrack and closing the tour with a big concert at Luna Park (the biggest and most prestigiou concert hall in Buenos Aires). During this time, stories of love and human relationships emerge and prove that integration is possible.