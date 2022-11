Not Available

Richmond, Va., thrash-core shredders Municipal Waste treat their hometown to a ballistic show that includes beer bongs, sharks, boogie boards and eardrum-splitting songs such as "Hazardous Mutation," "Nailed Casket," "Mind Eraser," "Terror Shark" and "Black Ice." The band also blazes their way through tight-and-fast rips of other furious favorites, including "Unleash the Bastards," "Mutants of War" and "Toxic Revolution."