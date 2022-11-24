Münster Above

Not Available

Münster – we love you! Embark on a breathtaking journey taking place above the roofs of the most beautiful city in the world. Unique shots show the city of Münster in its full diversity, grown over centuries. Marvel at the detailed ornaments on church towers, the beauty of the meadows and woods along the Werse river, ambitious modern buildings and the world-famous Prinzipalmarkt. For more than 6 years, the guys of German Rotor Cam and Münster 4 Life took shots of their home town from a bird's eye view and created an exceptionally wonderful image. They created a testament to Münster which, in its making and story, is surely singular.