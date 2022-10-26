Munster, Go Home!

Herman discovers he's the new lord of Munster Hall in England. The family sails to Britain, where they receive a tepid welcome from Lady Effigy and Freddie Munster, who throws tantrums because he wasn't named Lord Munster. An on-board romance had blossomed between Marilyn and Roger, but on land Marilyn discovers Roger's family holds a longstanding grudge against the Munsters.
|Yvonne De Carlo
|Lily Munster
|Al Lewis
|Grandpa Munster
|Hermione Gingold
|Lady Effigy Munster
|Terry-Thomas
|Freddie Munster
|John Carradine
|Cruikshank
|Butch Patrick
|Eddie Munster
