1966

Munster, Go Home!

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 5th, 1966

Studio

Universal Pictures

Herman discovers he's the new lord of Munster Hall in England. The family sails to Britain, where they receive a tepid welcome from Lady Effigy and Freddie Munster, who throws tantrums because he wasn't named Lord Munster. An on-board romance had blossomed between Marilyn and Roger, but on land Marilyn discovers Roger's family holds a longstanding grudge against the Munsters.

Cast

Yvonne De CarloLily Munster
Al LewisGrandpa Munster
Hermione GingoldLady Effigy Munster
Terry-ThomasFreddie Munster
John CarradineCruikshank
Butch PatrickEddie Munster

