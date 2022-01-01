1994

Muppet Classic Theater

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 26th, 1994

Studio

Jim Henson Productions

Gonzo and Rizzo host a presentation in the Muppet Theater of six fairy tales performed by the Muppets. Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Robin the Frog, Gonzo and Rizzo star in the various stories. The production also marked the first appearance of Andy and Randy Pig and the Elvises, who later appeared on Muppets Tonight. Written by Jim Lewis and Bill Prady, each story also features an original song.

Cast

Julianne Buescher
Steve Whitmire
Bill Barretta
Dave Goelz
Brian Henson
Jerry Nelson

View Full Cast >

Images