Disney's "Muppets Most Wanted" takes the entire Muppets gang on a global tour, selling out grand theaters in some of Europe's most exciting destinations, including Berlin, Madrid and London. But mayhem follows the Muppets overseas, as they find themselves unwittingly entangled in an international crime caper headed by Constantine-the World's Number One Criminal and a dead ringer for Kermit-and his dastardly sidekick Dominic, aka Number Two, portrayed by Ricky Gervais. The film stars Tina Fey as Nadya, a feisty prison guard, and Ty Burrell as Interpol agent Jean Pierre Napoleon.
|Ty Burrell
|Jean Pierre Napoleon
|Tina Fey
|Nadya
|Steve Whitmire
|Kermit the Frog / Foo Foo / Statler / Beaker / Lips / Rizzo the Rat / Link Hogthrob / The Newsman (voice)
|Eric Jacobson
|Miss Piggy / Fozzie Bear / Animal / Sam Eagle (voice)
|Dave Goelz
|Gonzo / Dr. Bunsen Honeydew / Zoot / Beauregard / Waldorf (voice)
|Bill Barretta
|Pepe the King Prawn / Rowlf the Dog / Dr. Teeth / The Swedish Chef / Bobo the Bear / Big Mean Carl / Baby Boss / Carlo Flamingo / Leprechaun Security Guard (voice)
