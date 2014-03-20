2014

Muppets Most Wanted

  • Comedy
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 20th, 2014

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney's "Muppets Most Wanted" takes the entire Muppets gang on a global tour, selling out grand theaters in some of Europe's most exciting destinations, including Berlin, Madrid and London. But mayhem follows the Muppets overseas, as they find themselves unwittingly entangled in an international crime caper headed by Constantine-the World's Number One Criminal and a dead ringer for Kermit-and his dastardly sidekick Dominic, aka Number Two, portrayed by Ricky Gervais. The film stars Tina Fey as Nadya, a feisty prison guard, and Ty Burrell as Interpol agent Jean Pierre Napoleon.

Cast

Ty BurrellJean Pierre Napoleon
Tina FeyNadya
Steve WhitmireKermit the Frog / Foo Foo / Statler / Beaker / Lips / Rizzo the Rat / Link Hogthrob / The Newsman (voice)
Eric JacobsonMiss Piggy / Fozzie Bear / Animal / Sam Eagle (voice)
Dave GoelzGonzo / Dr. Bunsen Honeydew / Zoot / Beauregard / Waldorf (voice)
Bill BarrettaPepe the King Prawn / Rowlf the Dog / Dr. Teeth / The Swedish Chef / Bobo the Bear / Big Mean Carl / Baby Boss / Carlo Flamingo / Leprechaun Security Guard (voice)

