Govinda and Aditya Pancholi star in this powerful tale about two brothers whose love for each is greater than any other bond. While manipulative orphan Karisma (Karisma Kapoor) falls for Suraj (Govinda) and tricks him into marrying her, his sibling, Deepak (Pancholi), is busy with a love of his own. In the meantime, scheming underworld kingpin Khanna (Shakti Kapoor) is doing his best to tear Suraj and Deepak apart.