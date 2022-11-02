Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Not Available

As an orphan on the streets in Shimla, young Sikandar (Amitabh Batchchan) has no one to care of him. For a short while he works for Mr. Ramnath, Little Kamna Ramnath (Rakhee Gulzar) gives Sikandar the kind of consideration and friendship no one has ever before given him. After that Ramnath leave Shimla for Bombay, Sikandar follows them there. Eventually Fatima, a young widow who works for Ramnath, adopts Sikandar. At Kamna's birthday party Ramnath mistakes Sikandar for a thief and has him thrown out. Little Kamna turns against Sikandar and wants to have nothing further to do with him. At Fatima's grave, a Darvesh (Kader Khan) advice young Sikandar how to deal with the realities of life. Young Sikandar works hard and grows up to be a wealthy and respected young man. Kamna, who stills wants to have nothing to do with Sikandar, is unaware that he has been helping her all along by paying for her handicapped father's medical bills...