Murai Maman

Sirusu (Jayaram) and his elder brother (Goundamani) are the trouble makers of the village who own a cinema theatre and they are bachelors. For several years, his family are in feud with Parameswaran's family because Sirasu's father killed Parameswaran's brother and Sirasu's sister, Saratha got married with Parameswaran's relative secretly. Saratha (Sangeetha), comes from Mumbai with her husband (Jaiganesh) and her daughter, Indhu (Kushboo). Sirasu falls immediately in love with Indhu, but Ratnam (Kazan Khan) and his father Parameswaran (Vinu Chakravarthy ) proposes to Saratha's husband to marry Ratnam to his daughter. Can Sirasu triumph in his love? will the two feuding family unite?