After finishing a successful meeting with his movie producers in Bangalore, Nanda, a jingles composer catches the highway to Chennai. On his way his car breaks down and he hitchhikes with Arjun, a businessman's son on his way to the same destination. During their journey together they discuss their personal lives till Arjun proposes a deal; a deal that is marked with murder but promises to better their personal lives. However this deal does not work in Nanda's favor and he soon finds himself in deeper complications.
