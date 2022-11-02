Not Available

Circa 1800's a Jamindar (Prakash Raj) insults Durga Devi by stealing her idol in the temple in a state of intoxication.An enraged Devi kills him and puts a curse on his heirs that she is going to take one family member each every 48 years. And one male heir dies accidentally at the end of every 48 years. And the present year denotes end of another 48 years and now it's the turn of Murari (Mahesh Babu). In another village, there lives Vasundhara (Sonali Bendre). She too lives with a big combined family.Both the families of Murari and Vasundhara are releated by blood, but separated due to the family feuds.They both fall in love and these both families makes the formal arrangement of marriage. But once his grandmother, who returns from her Teerdha Yatra, upon being informed by the family poojari that Murari is the one who would be subjected to death by Devi this year, refuses for the marriage.