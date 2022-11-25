Muratti Marches On

Not Available

Muratti was a German brand of cigarettes. Fischinger transforms bunches of standing cigarettes into things that resemble human beings. At first they walk daintily around packages of Muratti tins. Gradually as the film progresses their motions become more graceful, as they do "slides" and other motions and formations associated with dance. The apotheosis of the film is remarkable: Dozens and dozens of cigarettes, arranged in Busby Berkeley-like fashion, repeatedly bow to the horizon, where a giant sun labeled "Muratti" rises in response to to their worshiping activity.