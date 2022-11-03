Not Available

Just before Easter 2001, a semi-trailer loaded with 40,000 bottles of beer crashed into the Tweed River on the out skirts of the northern New South Wales town of Murwillumbah (known as "Murbah" to the locals). With salvage crews ordered to clear the crash zone for the busy Easter traffic, the locals undertook their own salvage operation, making it their best Easter ever. Murbah Swamp Beer is a documentary about an event that could only happen in Australia. It captures the spirit of a small, country town as its citizens discover that beer definitely tastes better when it's free.