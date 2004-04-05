Murda Muzik

2004

This movie is the story of Fresh (Big Noyd), a street kid with connections inside the music industry. When his friend (G.O.D. III of Infamous Mobb) comes home from jail with musical aspirations instead of returning to the life of crime, Fresh must choose between lyrics and larceny...With the help of mutual friends and Queensbridge neighbors, Mobb Deep, who play themselves, they seem to have a path laid for them in the music industry that will get them off the streets for good. But Fresh finds that walking away from the streets is not that simple....A very decent straight to video release, Mobb Deep only appear in spurts, as Prodigy produced and wrote the screenplay. Director Lawrence Page has a hilarious cameo as a rival drug dealer.