1997

Murder at 1600

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 17th, 1997

Studio

Kopelson Entertainment

A secretary is found dead in a White House bathroom during an international crisis, and Detective Harlan Regis is in charge of the investigation. Despite resistance from the Secret Service, Regis partners with agent Nina Chance. As political tensions rise, they learn that the crime could be part of an elaborate cover-up. Framed as traitors, the pair, plus Regis' partner, break into the White House in order to expose the true culprit.

Cast

Wesley SnipesDetective Harlan Regis
Diane LaneAgent Nina Chance
Daniel BenzaliAgent Nick Spikings
Dennis MillerDetective Steve Stengel
Alan AldaJordan
Ronny CoxPresident Jack Neil

