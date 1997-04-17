Murder at 1600

A secretary is found dead in a White House bathroom during an international crisis, and Detective Harlan Regis is in charge of the investigation. Despite resistance from the Secret Service, Regis partners with agent Nina Chance. As political tensions rise, they learn that the crime could be part of an elaborate cover-up. Framed as traitors, the pair, plus Regis' partner, break into the White House in order to expose the true culprit.
|Wesley Snipes
|Detective Harlan Regis
|Diane Lane
|Agent Nina Chance
|Daniel Benzali
|Agent Nick Spikings
|Dennis Miller
|Detective Steve Stengel
|Alan Alda
|Jordan
|Ronny Cox
|President Jack Neil
