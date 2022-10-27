1979

Murder by Decree

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 8th, 1979

Studio

Canadian Film Development Corporation (CFDC)

Sherlock Holmes is drawn into the case of Jack the Ripper who is killing prostitutes in London's East End. Assisted by Dr. Watson, and using information provided by a renowned psychic, Robert Lees, Holmes finds that the murders may have its roots in a Royal indiscretion and that a cover-up is being managed by politicians at the highest level, all of whom happen to be Masons.

Cast

James MasonDr. John H. Watson
David HemmingsInspector Foxborough
John GielgudPrime Minister Lord Salisbury
Donald SutherlandRobert Lees
Geneviève BujoldAnnie Crook
Susan ClarkMary Kelly

View Full Cast >

Images