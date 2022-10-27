Murder by Decree

Sherlock Holmes is drawn into the case of Jack the Ripper who is killing prostitutes in London's East End. Assisted by Dr. Watson, and using information provided by a renowned psychic, Robert Lees, Holmes finds that the murders may have its roots in a Royal indiscretion and that a cover-up is being managed by politicians at the highest level, all of whom happen to be Masons.
|James Mason
|Dr. John H. Watson
|David Hemmings
|Inspector Foxborough
|John Gielgud
|Prime Minister Lord Salisbury
|Donald Sutherland
|Robert Lees
|Geneviève Bujold
|Annie Crook
|Susan Clark
|Mary Kelly
View Full Cast >