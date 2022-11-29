Not Available

Matsumoto's early video work Murder Catalogue, but there were few opportunities to be screened at that time since it dealt with a grotesque image. Digitized a half-inch videotape he had kept in his studio. It is a work that shows the original form of a mysterious narrative that later appears well in Matsumoto's work, as it is constructed to repeat an event through long-term filming of a video and monologues by a cassette tape recorder. A photograph is placed in front of the video camera by one by one and the camera zooms in mechanically towards the images. Also, in Matsumoto's voice, a short monologue about the photos recorded on the tape is played. However, the voice is suddenly cut off by the sounds of hitting and the screams of the terminal, followed by the camera starting to expand the different images in the same way, and the voice of the recorder is played over and over again. - Ex-Is