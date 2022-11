Not Available

Seattle punkers the Murder City Devils burn up the stage at the Showbox in this 2001 Halloween performance, the band's final concert. Spencer Moody's raw vocals slice through the mosh pit on songs including "Bear Away," "I Drink the Wine," "One Vision of May," "Midnight Service at the Mutter Museum," "I Want A Lot Now" and "Rum to Whiskey." Features a full-length commentary track with Moody and Merchbot 2000, plus live bootleg videos.