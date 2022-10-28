Not Available

Murder Eleven

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A serial killer is loose on the streets of Atlantic City. His ten victims are prostitutes, his methods are ruthless and yet his motives are unknown. Two embattled homicide detectives, Mayfield and Jesse, are in a race against time to catch this killer. They have just a few hours to utilize all of their resources and prevent murder number eleven. But with very few leads, very little support, and luck playing against them they are in for a long night because being wrong is unforgiving and number eleven is already gone.

Cast

Jim KlockRichard
Michael MackDetective Mayfield
Richard ReidDetective Jesse
Autumn FedericiKatey
Chad RidgelyMike Steel

View Full Cast >

Images