Murder in Soho: Who Killed Freddie Mills?

A real-life murder mystery about the life and untimely death of a national boxing hero, who is often described as Britain's first sporting celebrity. Set in 1960s Soho, the film delves into the world of UK and US organised crime, with gangland figures such as the Krays, boxing, gambling, police corruption and a string of brutal unsolved murders that would become synonymous with the name Freddie Mills. With access to eight hours of previously unseen home movies, this is an intimate portrayal of a man who rose from the humble surroundings of the fairground boxing booth to become world light-heavyweight champion and became a household name appearing on television and in films. But it all ended on 25 July 1965, when he was found shot dead in the back seat of his car.