1995

Murder in the First

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

January 19th, 1995

Wolper Organization

Inspired by a true story. A petty criminal sent to Alcatraz in the 1930s is caught attempting to make an escape. As punishment he is put in solitary confinement. The maximum stay is supposed to be 19 days, but Henri spends years alone, cold and in complete darkness, only to emerge a madman and soon to be a murderer. The story follows a rookie lawyer attempting to prove that Alcatraz was to blame.

Christian SlaterJames Stamphill
Kevin BaconHenri Young
Gary OldmanGlenn
Embeth DavidtzMary McCasslin
William H. MacyBill McNeill
Stephen TobolowskyMr. Henkin

