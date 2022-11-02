Murder Is My Beat

Mr. Dean's body is found face down in the fireplace, his features burned beyond recognition. Detectives Patrick (Paul Langton) and Rawley (Robert Shayne) arrest nightclub-singer Eden Lane (Barbara Payton) and she is convicted of the crime. On the way to prison, Eden sees a man through the train window, identifying him as the murderer, and Patrick and Eden jump from the train to search for the man.
|Barbara Payton
|Eden Lane
|Robert Shayne
|Police Captain Bert Rawley
|Selena Royle
|Beatrice Abbott
|Roy Gordon
|Abbott
|Tracey Roberts
|Patsy Flint (as Tracy Roberts)
|Harry Harvey
|Gas Station Attendant (as Henry W. Harvey Sr.)
View Full Cast >