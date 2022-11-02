1955

Murder Is My Beat

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 26th, 1955

Studio

Masthead Productions

Mr. Dean's body is found face down in the fireplace, his features burned beyond recognition. Detectives Patrick (Paul Langton) and Rawley (Robert Shayne) arrest nightclub-singer Eden Lane (Barbara Payton) and she is convicted of the crime. On the way to prison, Eden sees a man through the train window, identifying him as the murderer, and Patrick and Eden jump from the train to search for the man.

Cast

Barbara PaytonEden Lane
Robert ShaynePolice Captain Bert Rawley
Selena RoyleBeatrice Abbott
Roy GordonAbbott
Tracey RobertsPatsy Flint (as Tracy Roberts)
Harry HarveyGas Station Attendant (as Henry W. Harvey Sr.)

