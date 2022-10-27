Murder, My Sweet

1944

Detective Philip Marlowe (Dick Powell) is hired by hulking Moose Malloy (Mike Mazurki) to locate his old girlfriend that he lost track of while serving time in prison. With each lead he follows, Marlowe encounters lies, larceny, perjury, theft and a beautiful femme fatale (Claire Trevor). Based on Raymond Chandler's novel "Farewell My Lovely", which was also the film's title in the United Kingdom.