1944

Murder, My Sweet

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 8th, 1944

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Detective Philip Marlowe (Dick Powell) is hired by hulking Moose Malloy (Mike Mazurki) to locate his old girlfriend that he lost track of while serving time in prison. With each lead he follows, Marlowe encounters lies, larceny, perjury, theft and a beautiful femme fatale (Claire Trevor). Based on Raymond Chandler's novel "Farewell My Lovely", which was also the film's title in the United Kingdom.

Cast

Claire TrevorHelen Grayle/Velma Valento
Anne ShirleyAnn Grayle
Mike MazurkiMoose Malloy
Miles ManderMr. Grayle
Otto KrugerJules Amthor
Douglas WaltonLindsay Marriott

