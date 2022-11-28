Not Available

Ai (Sorami Imura), who attends a girls' school in Tokyo, spends her student life with her classmates from middle school, Fuyumi, Chiharu, Akiko and Yoko. One day, a chain mail called "murder net" arrives on Ai's mobile phone. According to rumors, "You can kill someone by including the name of the person you want to kill and sending it to them." Ai didn't believe the rumors at all, but Fuyumi tells Ai to put her name on and send it, and Ai reluctantly sends her the name of Fuyumi. Immediately after that, Fuyumi jumps from the roof and commits suicide. After Fuyumi's death, a mysterious accident occurrs one after another, and the teacher dies... Did Fuyumi die due to the "murder net" sent by Ai?