Murder on the Reef

For the past 4 years, scientist Dr Allen Dobrovolsky has been testing the waters of the Great Barrier Reef. Concerned with the degradation in water quality, his research has led him to believe that the reef could be facing an environmental disaster of enormous proportions. As Allen has been collecting data along the coast of the Great Barrier Reef, he has talked with residents, scientists, community activists and politicians about the hotly debated state of the Reef. The main voices in the documentary come from the top coral and marine research scientists in Australia, along with locals, activists, politicians and indigenous leaders, who are all concerned about the poor outlook for the reef due to the multiple port developments along the coast line that are contributing to its poor health. The story focuses on the fight that has been happening on land around governance of the reef's health.