Nebraska 1958. Richie Stark was no ordinary killer. What made him different was that he wasn’t running from murder - he was looking for it! Laura Ferguson, his adolescent girlfriend, just wanted to escape, but after the senseless murder of her father, she soon found herself on a road to hell. This is the true story of two young delinquents who in just a few days in 1958 raised hell along the highway, fell in love, and slaughtered seven innocents.