Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Stephanie Germain Productions

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder by Joanne Fluke, the film will take viewers on a mouthwatering mystery that centers on Hannah Swensen, shop owner of the Cookie Jar where much of the town's gossip percolates along with the strong coffee. But when a mysterious murder occurs, Hannah turns into a culinary detective and finds herself trying to solve the crime while getting caught in an unexpected romantic mystery of her own.

Cast

Alison SweeneyHannah Swensen
Cameron MathisonDetective Mike Kingston
Barbara NivenDelores
Gabriel HoganNorman Rhodes
Lisa DuruptAndrea Todd
Toby LevinsBill

