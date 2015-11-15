2015

Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Murder Mystery

  • Drama

November 15th, 2015

Front Street Pictures

A young bakeshop owner’s holiday season takes a surprising turn when she finds a body at a local Christmas tree lot and winds up involved in a dangerous murder investigation. With colorful characters popping up as suspects, shady business practices uncovered at the tree lot and holiday romance in the air, the young baker-turned-sleuth must race against time to track down the killer and save the Christmas season.

Cast

Alison SweeneyHannah Swensen
Cameron MathisonMike Kingston
Barbara NivenDelores
Gabriel HoganNorman Rhodes
Lisa DuruptAndrea Todd
Johannah NewmarchKimberly White

