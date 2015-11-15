Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Murder Mystery

A young bakeshop owner’s holiday season takes a surprising turn when she finds a body at a local Christmas tree lot and winds up involved in a dangerous murder investigation. With colorful characters popping up as suspects, shady business practices uncovered at the tree lot and holiday romance in the air, the young baker-turned-sleuth must race against time to track down the killer and save the Christmas season.
|Alison Sweeney
|Hannah Swensen
|Cameron Mathison
|Mike Kingston
|Barbara Niven
|Delores
|Gabriel Hogan
|Norman Rhodes
|Lisa Durupt
|Andrea Todd
|Johannah Newmarch
|Kimberly White
