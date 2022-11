Not Available

Murderabilia is a grim, atmospheric film that plunges into the seedy underbelly of a profoundly macabre market--the buying and selling of murder-related collectibles. The film follows a compulsive collector as he tracks down a specific artifact that was involved in the brutal murder of a young woman. The journey leads him to a reclusive online vendor--a man whose unexpected offer forces the collector to confront the nature of his obsession.