Nina and Lizzy meet at the mental institution they are committed to. Nina , who feels guilty for her father's death, has been depressed since the tragic event. As for Lizzy, a slightly unbalanced girl, she has been confined there after a suicide attempt. One Saturday night, Lizzy persuades Nina to sneak out of the clinic to paint the city red with her boyfriend Malik and their common friends. But things do not go according to plan. Not at all...