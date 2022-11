Not Available

A ferry captain named Sugisaki (Takahashi Hideki) and his first officer, Kojima (Funakoshi Eiichiro), participate in a photoshoot conducted by camerawoman Yamaka Shiori (Ohama Tomoko) of the ferry. The ferry reaches Miyazaki and Sugisaki and Kojima go to the hotel where a showing of Yamakawa's photos is being held. Yoshizawa (Nakajima Hisayuki), a magazine editor, is waiting for Yamakawa at the hotel.