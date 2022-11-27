Muren Som Delade Berlin

Not Available

Since the end of World War II Berlin is divided in the American, Russian, British and French sectors. Still in the beginning of 1961 citizens can move freely between the sectors. But Berlin is a city, which has two different political and economic systems, and the difference becomes increasingly striking. While West Berlin has political liberty and growing wealth, East Berlin is socialistic and much poorer. 50.000 inhabitants live in East Berlin but work in West Berlin, and pass the border every day. More than 10.000 persons emigrate from East Berlin to find a better future in West. East Germany is bleeding out. A rumor says that the regime in the East is planning to build a wall through Berlin, but on a press conference on 15 June 1961 the East German leader Walter Ulbricht denies this. Two months later, 13 August 1961, the wall is built in a hurry.