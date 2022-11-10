Murmur of the Heart

This is a jolly coming-of-age story about a 15-year-old boy named Laurent Chevalier who is growing up in bourgeois surroundings in Dijon, France. This is France in the mid-1950s rather than America in the 1990s. Thus, Laurent is unharmed by events which would irreparably shatter the self-esteem of a modern American adolescent: he gets drunk, he smokes, he has sex, he is smothered by his mother, he is ignored by his father, a priest makes a pass at him, he gets rheumatoid fever, etc. There's enough scandalous behavior in this film to make 100 made-for-TV movies, and yet this is a very happy and oddly innocent tale.
|Lea Massari
|Clara Chevalier
|Benoît Ferreux
|Laurent Chevalier
|Daniel Gélin
|Charles Chevalier
|Michael Lonsdale
|Father Henri
|Ave Ninchi
|Augusta
|Gila von Weitershausen
|Freda
View Full Cast >