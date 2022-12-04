Murong Knight

Not Available

Thousands of years later, in the 21st century, the righteous Murong family descendants moved to the earth and guarded this homeland. Soon, in the detective agency that they opened, they received unbelievable cases in succession, and the victims had their blood taken away and looked like skeletons. After careful comparison, Murongxue, Murongxia and grandmother infer that it was the remnant left by INFERNO ten thousand years ago, and it is very likely that they are planning something for the crystal stone. Everyone decided to hide the crystal stone first, and split up with friends Zimo and Slow, who are also superpowers, to investigate the ins and outs of the case.