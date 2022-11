Not Available

Elif is a pretty young woman who grew up in a wealthy family. Everything in her life works according to plan – until she starts hearing voices, followed by strange nightmares and asthma attacks. She becomes convinced that she has fallen under some evil spell. In order to conquer the demon behind it all, she has to dig deep into her past and uncover her true origin. While doing this, she is confronted by the horrific circumstances of her birth.