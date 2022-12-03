Musang Berjanggut

Not Available

The King of Parun becomes angry at his adopted son, Tun Utama, who turns down every princess as his future fiancée. So his Majesty orders Tun Utama to find his own choice of a girl. If that fails, he will be severely punished. Tun Utama then returns with a beautiful princess, Siri Syarifah. The beauty of Siri Syarifah captivates even the King himself. They all try to find a trick to separate them. The King pretends to be sick and can be cured only after eating the liver of a bearded weasel. Tun Utama is assigned to find the animal that doesn’t exist. During the absence of Tun Utama, Siri Syarifah remains faithful. She does not react to the persuasions from the King. When Tun Utama fails to accomplish the mission and would end up beheaded, Syarifah manages to save her lover by bringing the bearded weasel in a trunk, hidden inside is a man, a member of the royal family in the palace of Parun.