Musashi: The Dream of the Last Samurai

Miyamoto Musashi, revered as an unbeatable swordsman and author of ‘The Book of Five Rings, was also a man who was born in the wrong times and who lived obsessed with discipline and strategy. After years of movie hagiographies and mythification, the great Mamoru Oshii has seen to promoting this funny and profuse documentary that combines the most diverse animation techniques with historical rigor and rokyoku sung narrative. A complex project that offers a new vision of such a unique historic figure and that once again places the author of Ghost in the Shell as the incorrigible outsider of Japanese animated cinema.