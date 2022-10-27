Not Available

Muscle

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ryuzaki, an editor of Muscle Magazine, which features photographs of men with sculpted bodies, becomes involved with a man named Kitami; their affair soon becomes dominated by sadomasochistic games, with a horrid result. Jump ahead one year, Ryuzaki is released from jail and goes in search of Kitami, perhaps to make amends. The films of Pasolini, especially "Salò," dominate Ryuzaki's imagination; he works sometimes at the Lunatic Theatre, which shows films about rough trade; and, he becomes involved with a couple into BDSM. Will Ryuzaki find Kitami, and what will happen if he does?

Cast

Kiyomi ItoYoko
Takeshi ItôRyuzaki
Simon KumaiKitami

