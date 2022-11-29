Not Available

What’s a Muscle Bear you may ask? In the world of TitanMen it equals big, beefy, burly, hairy, horny and hung! Come along for the journey as some of the hottest and horniest Muscle Bears suck, fuck, sweat, grunt and pop their loads! The name TitanMen is synonymous with Muscle Bears and you’ll find 6 of the hottest Muscle Bear scenes we’ve ever filmed waiting for you! Starring TitanMen exclusives Dean Flynn, Alex Baresi, Eduardo, Dean Coulter, Mike Roberts, Tober Brandt, beloved superstar Arpad Miklos and many more. If you are into hot, hung and hairy Muscle Bears doing incredibly nasty things you can’t afford to miss this one!