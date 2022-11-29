Not Available

Muscle Motion is guaranteed to get your heart beating faster... even if all you do is watch. Join eight of the most handsome and verile men of Chippendales (The all-male revue cabaret for women only), as they lead you through a workout you'll never forget. A brand new concept in exercise at home, here is a variety of music, movement, and of course, men. Muscle Motion is unlike anything you've ever seen before... or imagined. Muscle Motion will progressively build strength, endurance and muscle tone - total exercise and total entertainment in one unique programme. Hold onto your hearts and get ready for some heavy breathing as the world's best men bring you the world's second best exercise!