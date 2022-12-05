Muscle of the Dragon

Not Available

Kim Man-sul who is released from prison after serving time for illegally smuggling and manufacturing methamphetamines turns up missing. Police investigator Pak Geo-ryong infiltrates the headquarters of a cult religious group called Baewon-gyo after learning that their general director, Pak Sang-gyu and Kim were associated. Geo-ryong exposes the secrets of Baewon-gyo with the help of Kyung-ah, the daughter of the high priest. He plans to escape and rescue Wu-ryong whose cover is blown as a cop. Geo-ryong and Wu-ryong are captured after trying to stop the Baewon-gyo from taking over the methamphetamine sweat house. But they make a narrow escape and take over the criminals in a mountain villa.