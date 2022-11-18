Not Available

The naturally muscular Colt Man has never been seen better than in Muscle Up! Award-winning producer/director John Rutherford has assembled a first rate cast brought to America from all over the world to make a movie that could only be made here on U.S. soil. Five scenes of dramatic sexual power beautifully photographed in the golden California desert sun. Two memorable scenes with Carlo Masi, a big fan favorite, who bottoms on camera for the first time. A charged final scene of Latin Lust as Edu Boxer is captured both on top of and underneath the water by Rutherford's special camera. Nine of the most muscular bodies to be seen in gay adult videos today are brought together in the pool of a desert resort and its picturesque surroundings. Memorable Colt Men. Memorable action. Memorable surroundings. Typical John Rutherford.