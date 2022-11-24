Musclemen Moving Company, Inc. 1

Not Available

"Musclemen Moving Company, Inc.," from muscle zealot and director Blue Blake, is about a bunch of muscular house movers who also happen to horny as all get-out. All of the guys are movers, save for the equally hunky customer, Derek Steel (more on this hunk of burning love later). Blue Blake is one of my favorite directors because he knows what I like: muscle. Moreover, he packs all of his flicks with tons of it, and there is a range of muscle archetypes represented here: mature (Derek Steel), European (Robert van Damme, Jason Hawke), Latin (Carlos Morales, Ben Campezi), all-American (Jim Slade, Chad Conners) and strict top (Tony Valentino). The plot is simple: they carry boxes around, thus they must have sex, and it all comes to a head (pun intended) in the end when Jim Slade, the mover, sees the customer, Derek Steel, in his underwear. You know the rest.